Disney's Magnolia Golf Course has Re-Opened With "Grumpy's Gauntlet" and More Additions
A new stretch of four holes has created an extra difficult run for golfers looking to add some competition to their vacations.
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course has reopened after an extensive refurbishment, including the addition of “Grumpy’s Gauntlet".
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the brand new “Grumpy’s Gauntlet", which takes place on holes 14-17 on Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course.
- All four holes have received a major redesign, creating long stretches of fairway that are set to be gorgeous to look at, but difficult to complete.
- The new hole designs are intricate, allowing immense difficulty for even the most seasoned player.
- No. 14 - Par 4 - featuring a sloping green that will hinder putts.
- No. 15 - Par 5 - 597 yards are placed between the flag and the back tees
- No. 16 - Par 4 - running 456 yards long and two bodies of water flanking the hole
- No. 17 - Par 3 - includes multiple water hazards and a sloped green
- Alongside “Grumpy’s Gauntlet", each hole has now been given a Disney-specific name to add to the course’s whimsy.
- An all-new 18-hole putting green completes the refurbishment, with a scorecard and hole locations that will change regularly.
- For more information on the updates and how to book a tee time, head here.
