Photos: Chocolate Egg Displays and Springtime Sweet Treats Takeover the Grand Floridian

The limited time experiences run now through April 20th.

For the 29th year, Grand Floridian is hosting a collection of masterfly created chocolate eggs for the Spring season.

What’s Happening:

  • Spring season at the Walt Disney World Resort is well underway, with amazing limited time offerings that can be found throughout the resort.
  • One annual tradition returns to the Grand Floridian Resort, with delicious decorations inspired by the classic Spring easter hunt tradition.
  • The Grand Floridian’s Easter Egg display features an array of chocolate sculptures created by Disney’s incredibly talented culinary team.
  • With designs inspired by Disney Parks attractions, movies, and characters, these meticulously crafted cocoa creations are a must see while visiting the resort.
  • Let’s take a look at this year’s designs.

Inside Out 2

Brother Bear

Dumbo

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Atlantis

Pixar Animation Studios

Cinderella

Scrooge McDuck

Zootopia

Steamboat Willie

Festival of Fantasy Maleficent Dragon

Orange Bird

Tarzan

Toy Story 2

Snow White Model Sheet

Disney Animation Studios

Expedition Everest

Madame Leota from The Haunted Mansion

Beauty and the Beast

101 Dalmatians

  • While you can’t indulge in these delicious displays, The Grand Cottage has a variety of treats available for the Spring festivities.

Lemon Blueberry Whoopie Pie

Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup

Mickey Fruit Flavored Cereal Pop

Macaron Box

Carrot Blondie Pop

Guava Cream Cheese Sweet Roll

Hot Cross Bun

  • These seasonal displays and treats are available now until April 20th.
  • For those looking to experience Springtime at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good