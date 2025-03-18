Photos: Chocolate Egg Displays and Springtime Sweet Treats Takeover the Grand Floridian
The limited time experiences run now through April 20th.
For the 29th year, Grand Floridian is hosting a collection of masterfly created chocolate eggs for the Spring season.
What’s Happening:
- Spring season at the Walt Disney World Resort is well underway, with amazing limited time offerings that can be found throughout the resort.
- One annual tradition returns to the Grand Floridian Resort, with delicious decorations inspired by the classic Spring easter hunt tradition.
- The Grand Floridian’s Easter Egg display features an array of chocolate sculptures created by Disney’s incredibly talented culinary team.
- With designs inspired by Disney Parks attractions, movies, and characters, these meticulously crafted cocoa creations are a must see while visiting the resort.
- Let’s take a look at this year’s designs.
Inside Out 2
Brother Bear
Dumbo
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Atlantis
Pixar Animation Studios
Cinderella
Scrooge McDuck
Zootopia
Steamboat Willie
Festival of Fantasy Maleficent Dragon
Orange Bird
Tarzan
Toy Story 2
Snow White Model Sheet
Disney Animation Studios
Expedition Everest
Madame Leota from The Haunted Mansion
Beauty and the Beast
101 Dalmatians
- While you can’t indulge in these delicious displays, The Grand Cottage has a variety of treats available for the Spring festivities.
Lemon Blueberry Whoopie Pie
Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup
Mickey Fruit Flavored Cereal Pop
Macaron Box
Carrot Blondie Pop
Guava Cream Cheese Sweet Roll
Hot Cross Bun
- These seasonal displays and treats are available now until April 20th.
- For those looking to experience Springtime at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com