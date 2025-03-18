Photos: Chocolate Egg Displays and Springtime Sweet Treats Takeover the Grand Floridian

For the 29th year, Grand Floridian is hosting a collection of masterfly created chocolate eggs for the Spring season.

What’s Happening:

Spring season at the Walt Disney World

One annual tradition returns to the Grand Floridian Resort, with delicious decorations inspired by the classic Spring easter hunt tradition.

The Grand Floridian’s Easter Egg display features an array of chocolate sculptures created by Disney’s incredibly talented culinary team.

With designs inspired by Disney Parks attractions, movies, and characters, these meticulously crafted cocoa creations are a must see while visiting the resort.

Let’s take a look at this year’s designs.

Brother Bear

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Atlantis

Pixar Animation Studios

Cinderella

Scrooge McDuck

Zootopia

Steamboat Willie

Festival of Fantasy Maleficent Dragon

Orange Bird

Tarzan

Toy Story 2

Snow White Model Sheet

Disney Animation Studios

Expedition Everest

Madame Leota from The Haunted Mansion

Beauty and the Beast

101 Dalmatians

While you can’t indulge in these delicious displays, The Grand Cottage has a variety of treats available for the Spring festivities.

Lemon Blueberry Whoopie Pie

Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup

Mickey Fruit Flavored Cereal Pop

Macaron Box

Carrot Blondie Pop

Guava Cream Cheese Sweet Roll

Hot Cross Bun

These seasonal displays and treats are available now until April 20th.

