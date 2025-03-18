Photos: Grand Floridian Offering Artwork from Resort at Art of Disney On Demand Station

The pieces can be seen around the resort and, if you decide, in your own home.

The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has added an Art of Disney On Demand station inside of their M. Mouse Mercantile.

Located on the second floor of the hotel’s lobby, the recently refurbed Mercantile is now sporting a mint-colored refresh, new flooring, and an Art of Disney On Demand station.

For those unfamiliar, guests can check out the touch screen podium to view art prints for sale.

While most of the art is resort wide, a selection of prints of Grand Floridian-specific artwork is now available for guests to purchase for their own homes.

This continues the trend of site-specific art available across the resort, such as the artwork seen throughout the Riviera Resort available at their respective Art of Disney On Demand station.

