Bob Iger Explores Possibility of New Figment Content During Disney's Annual Shareholder Meeting

During The Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholder meeting, CEO Bob Iger teased the possibility of new Figment content outside of the Disney Parks.

Imagination is a Blast:

During today’s The Walt Disney Company shareholding meeting, a question about Figment got Bob Iger’s imagination running.

Iger, who is the media giant's CEO, was asked during the Q & A portion of the meeting about whether the EPCOT

Finding a bit of humor in the question, Iger shared that through his 24 shareholder meetings, 18 of which he served as CEO, he’s been asked about the purple dragon 15 times.

While nothing was currently on the docket, Iger started with an “I’ll tell you what" before announcing he would speak with creatives about developing a series or short form video content centered around the character.

Iger seemed surprised to receive another question about the perfect purple pigmented Figment, but quickly admitted that the character clearly holds popularity outside of being a Walt Disney World

While we know nothing about what this content will look like, hopefully we will see the return of Dreamfinder or other references to the original version of Journey into Imagination.

. Hopefully, both projects will see the light of day and inspire a new iteration of Journey Into Imagination. One I hope doesn’t include a skunk smell.

Disney Parks also shared their excitement for the news on X. You can check out their post below:

They also put together this clever video:

🎶 A dream, can be a dream come true. With just that spark, in me and you. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/3bKg31mayQ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 20, 2025

