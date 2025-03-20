Walt Disney World Free Dining Offer for Disney Visa Cardmembers Returns to for Visits Later This Year
Disney Visa Cardmembers looking to visit the Walt Disney World Resort beginning in June 2025 can save a lot with this great returning offer.
A new deal is now available for Disney Visa Cardmembers looking to visit Walt Disney World, offering a free dining plan on select dates later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Returning from last year, Disney Visa Cardmembers can now take advantage of a special free dining plan offer for select arrival dates from June through December when they book a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day or longer Walt Disney Travel Company Package with Park Hopper option.
- If your trip plans include visiting more than one park each day and you’re a Disney Visa Cardmember, consider a vacation package. You’ll get a FREE dining plan when you use your Disney Visa card to purchase a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and tickets with a Park Hopper option.
- Cardholders can get either the Disney Dining Plan or Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan for free with their package depending on what Resort hotel they choose.
- This offer is available for arrivals on most dates between:
- June 29th–September 30th
- October 20th–November 1st
- December 6th–22nd
- This free dining plan deal is available to book exclusively by Disney Visa Cardmembers.
- Packages may also be available for longer lengths of stay.
- Offer excludes the following room types: Campsites, 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows and 2-Bedroom Penthouses at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Deluxe Rooms at Disney's Beach Club Resort, and Suites at Disney Deluxe Resort hotels.
- If you're looking to book this offer or explore your best options, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs.
Details of the Disney Visa Free Dining Offer:
- Enjoy a free Disney Disney Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day non-discounted package that includes a room at these Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Beach Club Villas
- Disney's BoardWalk Villas
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Enjoy a free Disney Disney Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day non-discounted package that includes a room at these Disney Deluxe Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day non-discounted package that includes a room at these Disney Moderate Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day non-discounted package that includes a room at these Disney Value Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney's All-Star Music Resort
- Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort
- Disney's Pop Century Resort
