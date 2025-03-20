Photos: Scrim Rising, Cruz and DJ Removed as Outdoor Construction Begins on Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After

Lightning McQueen and the gang have officially driven off into the sunset (boulevard).

The first signs of the Disney Villain takeover of the former Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy Show have begun, with new scrim rising near Rock n’ Roller Coaster.

Villainous Take Over:

While visiting Hollywood Studios today, Laughing Place caught the first signs of construction on Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After

Located next to Rock n’ Roller Coasters outdoor queue area, the small scrim is expected to cover the view into the attraction’s courtyard as Disney prepares to invite a lineup of their most iconic villains into the Sunset Boulevard area of the park.

Currently, the DJ and Cruz photo areas can still be seen, however, it seems as if the two characters’ parking meters were up as both are no longer visible to guests.

In Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, the Magic Mirror will invite guests to hear out Disney’s most iconic villains. Telling their own stories, it will be up to the audience to decide whether or not these characters are evil or just misunderstood.

The cutting edge show sees villains return to the venue, which, prior to Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, hosted the special ticked Club Villain.

Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After opens this summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you are missing Lightning McQueen’s Academy, you can watch our front row video of the show below:

Read More Walt Disney World: