Updated Concept Art for “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” Showcases a Large Gathering of Popular and Obscure Villains

Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After will debut this summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Alongside new concept art for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away coming to the Magic Kingdom, Disney has also shared updated concept art for the new Disney Villains show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this summer.

What’s Happening:

  • Work is well underway on Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – an all-new show starring your favorite Disney Villains.  
  • The new concept art showcases the main stage of the show, which was previously showcased with a Cruella de Vil specific tableau.
  • On the screens surrounding the stage, we can see a number of Disney Villains – from popular villains such as Ursula, Chernabog and Gaston, to more obscure favorites like Medusa from The Rescuers, Ratigan from The Great Mouse Detective and the Horned King from The Black Cauldron.

  • In this show, the Magic Mirror has summoned us to hear them out. Never ones to let a dramatic performance pass them by, fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will break through the glass and take the stage to prove once and for all why they are the most misunderstood. In the end, it will be on you to make the final call in a delightfully wicked finale filled with dozens of the most infamous evildoers awaiting your decision from within the Mirror’s realm.
  • A dedicated team has spent nearly two years developing the cutting-edge stage design, thrilling effects, and catchy live musical numbers that will celebrate the villains we love to hate.

