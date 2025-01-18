New Mary Blair Inspired Concept Art Revealed for the Magic Kingdom’s New Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade

Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away is set to debut this summer at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World is preparing for the brand-new nighttime parade coming to the Magic Kingdom by drawing some inspiration from Disney’s storied history.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

The new art showcases a gleaming fountain of light that overflows to illuminate a cosmic ballroom, complete with Aurora, Tiana, Cinderella, Belle and their respective princes.

More than a few Easter Eggs will be included in the parade, with the creative team’s motto being “a nod to the past with our eyes firmly set on the future.”

The new concept art pays homage to artist and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s original concept artwork for Cinderella.

Members of the Disney Live Entertainment Costuming team have been hard at work designing a whole fleet of glimmering garments for Disney Starlight.

Using a blend of innovative lighting techniques and whimsical custom-fabrics, the team is constructing each look to be “kissed by starlight.”

When you look at the photo below of one of the prototype costume pieces for the parade, try to imagine it swirling down the parade route, layers of shimmering fabric picking up the glow of the surrounding floats, each light twinkling in perfect synchronization with the music.

The new nighttime parade, the first since Main Street Electrical Parade

Movies like Frozen , Encanto , Peter Pan , Moana and more will be featured in the new floats.

, , , and more will be featured in the new floats. The parade will debut Summer 2025 at the Magic Kingdom.

