Photos/Video: New Eco-Rhythmics Perform at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A new musical group has debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom using, of all things, the construction walls surrounding Dinoland U.S.A.
The Eco-Rhythmics are using recycled products to create percussive magic for guests at DAK.
The performances include a message of conservation for guests to take with them as they jam out to the group’s fun music.
Watch: Full Performance “Eco-Rhythmics” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
Be sure to check your times guide for more information on how to check out the new musical act.
