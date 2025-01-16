Photos/Video: New Eco-Rhythmics Perform at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The new trio perform utilizing the Dinoland U.S.A. construction walls as a backdrop.

A new musical group has debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom using, of all things, the construction walls surrounding Dinoland U.S.A.

The Eco-Rhythmics are using recycled products to create percussive magic for guests at DAK.

The performances include a message of conservation for guests to take with them as they jam out to the group’s fun music.

Watch: Full Performance “Eco-Rhythmics” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Be sure to check your times guide for more information on how to check out the new musical act.

