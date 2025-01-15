Litter of Adorable Otter Pups Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A litter of absolutely adorable otter pups were recently born backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Mark Penning, Disney’s Vice President of Animals, Science & Environment shared the news that Mae, an Asian small-clawed otter mom, recently welcomed a litter of pups at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- With the news came some adorable photos of mom taking care of the otter pups backstage – that is when they’re not napping!
- The dad, Kevin, is also actively involved in the process of taking care of these new additions.
- Over the next few months, they will reach key milestones, like opening their eyes, trying solid foods, and learning to swim.
- The animal care team will closely monitor their progress until it's time for the pups to join their brethren on Discovery Island at the Otter Grotto.
