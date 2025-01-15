Litter of Adorable Otter Pups Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Asian small-clawed otter Mae recently welcomed a litter of pups.

A litter of absolutely adorable otter pups were recently born backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Mark Penning, Disney’s Vice President of Animals, Science & Environment shared the news

With the news came some adorable photos of mom taking care of the otter pups backstage – that is when they’re not napping!

The dad, Kevin, is also actively involved in the process of taking care of these new additions.

Over the next few months, they will reach key milestones, like opening their eyes, trying solid foods, and learning to swim.

The animal care team will closely monitor their progress until it's time for the pups to join their brethren on Discovery Island at the Otter Grotto.

More Walt Disney World News: