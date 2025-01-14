Voices of Liberty Set to Debut New Costumes During EPCOT Festival of the Arts

The costumes harken back to the original aesthetic of the popular choral group.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the brand new costumes the Voices of Liberty are set to sport later this month.

What’s Happening:

  • As EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is set to begin, the Voices of Liberty will be debuting new costumes as part of the annual event.
  • Originally sporting revolutionary wear, the opening day EPCOT musical group has worn more modern garb in recent years.

  • Debuting as part of the festival, but set to become their new year-round attire, the costuming team for Disney Live Entertainment was inspired by a vintage American flag to help create new, unique costumes for the group.
  • Cohesion is key, along with a sense of grandeur as the group’s vocals soar within The American Adventure’s rotunda, so the “streamlined, architectural” design for every garment allows both goals to be achieved.
  • Expect the new costumes to debut on January 17th.

More EPCOT News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight