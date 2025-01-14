Voices of Liberty Set to Debut New Costumes During EPCOT Festival of the Arts

The costumes harken back to the original aesthetic of the popular choral group.

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the brand new costumes the Voices of Liberty are set to sport later this month.

As EPCOT

Originally sporting revolutionary wear, the opening day EPCOT musical group has worn more modern garb in recent years.

Debuting as part of the festival, but set to become their new year-round attire, the costuming team for Disney Live Entertainment was inspired by a vintage American flag to help create new, unique costumes for the group.

Cohesion is key, along with a sense of grandeur as the group’s vocals soar within The American Adventure

Expect the new costumes to debut on January 17th.

