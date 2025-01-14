Voices of Liberty Set to Debut New Costumes During EPCOT Festival of the Arts

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the brand new costumes the Voices of Liberty are set to sport later this month.
What’s Happening:
- As EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is set to begin, the Voices of Liberty will be debuting new costumes as part of the annual event.
- Originally sporting revolutionary wear, the opening day EPCOT musical group has worn more modern garb in recent years.
- Debuting as part of the festival, but set to become their new year-round attire, the costuming team for Disney Live Entertainment was inspired by a vintage American flag to help create new, unique costumes for the group.
- Cohesion is key, along with a sense of grandeur as the group’s vocals soar within The American Adventure’s rotunda, so the “streamlined, architectural” design for every garment allows both goals to be achieved.
- Expect the new costumes to debut on January 17th.
