Previewing the Art and Artists Featured at the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

A multitude of artists will be on hand to showcase new works and sign pieces for guests.

As EPCOT prepares to welcome guests to the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on January 17th, we want to preview some of the artists making their way to the park to celebrate the magic of The Walt Disney Company through their own pieces.

These artists will be on hand with original pieces for the festival, a variety of their other works, and opportunities to get works signed. The artists on hand include:

Alex Maher

Ann Shen

Ashley Taylor

Daniel Killen

Darren Wilson

Dave Perillo

David Buckley

Doug Bolly

Dylan Bonner

Fenway Fan

Greg McCullough-Live Paintings

Jasmine Becket-Griffith

Jason Ratner

Jerrod Maruyama

Joey Chou

John Coulter

John Nadeau

John Quinn

Josey Tsao

June Kim

Kenny Yamada

Kristin Tercek

Larissa Brown

Maria Stuckey

Mark Page

Martin Hsu

Miss Mindy

Morgan Ditta

Patty Landing

Punky Aloha

Rosemary Begley

Ryan Riller

Shane Grammer

Stacey Aoyama

Stephanie Laberis

Steve Thompson

Yesenia Moises

