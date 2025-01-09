Previewing the Art and Artists Featured at the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

A multitude of artists will be on hand to showcase new works and sign pieces for guests.
As EPCOT prepares to welcome guests to the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on January 17th, we want to preview some of the artists making their way to the park to celebrate the magic of The Walt Disney Company through their own pieces.

These artists will be on hand with original pieces for the festival, a variety of their other works, and opportunities to get works signed. The artists on hand include:

  • Alex Maher

  • Ann Shen

  • Ashley Taylor

  • Daniel Killen

  • Darren Wilson

  • Dave Perillo

  • David Buckley

  • Doug Bolly

  • Dylan Bonner

  • Fenway Fan

  • Greg McCullough-Live Paintings

  • Jasmine Becket-Griffith

  • Jason Ratner

  • Jerrod Maruyama

  • Joey Chou

  • John Coulter

  • Josey Tsao

  • June Kim

  • Kenny Yamada

  • Kristin Tercek

  • Larissa Brown

  • Maria Stuckey

  • Mark Page

  • Martin Hsu

  • Miss Mindy

  • Morgan Ditta

  • Shane Grammer

  • Stacey Aoyama

  • Stephanie Laberis

  • Steve Thompson

  • Yesenia Moises

