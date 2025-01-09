Moonlight Magic 2025 Event Registration Dates Announced

Disney Vacation Club has revealed the registration dates for Moonlight Magic 2025.
What's Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club has shared the registration dates for Moonlight Magic 2025.
- Moonlight Magic is an exciting evening at a free after-hours event for eligible members and their guests.
- Take advantage of shorter wait times, engage with characters, enjoy entertainment, and savor a selection of tasty treats.
- Note that event and registration dates are subject to change.
Registration Dates for Winter Season Events:
- Early Registration: January 15, 2025
- General Registration: January 17, 2025
Winter Season Event Dates:
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: January 26, 2025
- Disney California Adventure Park: February 3, 2025
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: February 12, 2025
Registration Dates for Spring Season Events:
- Early Registration: February 27, 2025
- General Registration: March 6, 2025
Spring Season Event Dates:
- EPCOT: April 30, 2025
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: May 20, 2025 and June 9, 2025
Registration Dates for Summer Season Events:
- Early Registration: May 15, 2025
- General Registration: May 22, 2025
Summer Season Event Dates:
- EPCOT: July 17, 2025
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: August 11, 2025
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: September 1, 2025
