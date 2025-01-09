Moonlight Magic 2025 Event Registration Dates Announced

Moonlight Magic is a free evening event for eligible DVC members and their guests after regular hours.
Disney Vacation Club has revealed the registration dates for Moonlight Magic 2025.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Vacation Club has shared the registration dates for Moonlight Magic 2025.
  • Moonlight Magic is an exciting evening at a free after-hours event for eligible members and their guests.
  • Take advantage of shorter wait times, engage with characters, enjoy entertainment, and savor a selection of tasty treats.
  • Note that event and registration dates are subject to change.

Registration Dates for Winter Season Events:

  • Early Registration: January 15, 2025
  • General Registration: January 17, 2025

Winter Season Event Dates:

Registration Dates for Spring Season Events:

  • Early Registration: February 27, 2025
  • General Registration: March 6, 2025

Spring Season Event Dates:

Registration Dates for Summer Season Events:

  • Early Registration: May 15, 2025
  • General Registration: May 22, 2025

Summer Season Event Dates:

  • EPCOT: July 17, 2025
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: August 11, 2025
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: September 1, 2025

