runDisney Reveals Schedule for 2025-2026 Race Season

Just ahead of the start of the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon weekend, runDisney has announced the schedule for their 2025-2026 event season.

In addition to the 6 themed races coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort

Let’s check out the schedule for this season’s events.

2025 runDisney Virtual Love on the Run 14-Miler

(February 1-28, 2025)

This virtual race series consists of 2-mile, 5-mile, and 7-mile races that can be completed anytime during the month of February. Inspired by several iconic Disney couples, those that complete these races will receive limited edition themed metals to celebrate the event.

2025 runDisney Virtual Series

(June 1-August 31, 2025)

Registration Opens April 1, 2025.

While a theme has not been shared just yet, it’s safe to assume this year’s virtual event will celebrate the Summer season. We expect more information to be available for this series of virtual races closer to the registration date. Participants will receive special edition medals for the races.

2025 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

(September 4-7, 2025)

Back for a second year of thrills and chills, the Disneyland Halloween Half-Marathon Weekend brings in a 5K hosted by Ursula, a 10K hosted by Cruella De Vil, and a half marathon overseen by Maleficent. The event also offers themed challenges that invite participants to complete multiple races. Currently, doing the 5K and 10K races on their own and the runDisney Kids Races are sold out. However, Disney fans can still sign up for Disneyland Yoga, the Disneyland Half Marathon, and the Chills and Thrills Challenge.

2025 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World

(October 23-26, 2025)

Club runDisney registration opens February 4, 2025 with general registration beginning on February 11, 2025.

While information about races and featured characters is yet to be announced, this returning runDisney event will invite participants to race around Walt Disney World during EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival.

2025 runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas

(December 1-31, 2025)

Registration opens on July 8, 2025.

This holiday season event returns for another year, inviting participants to celebrate with a series of Disney and Christmas themed races. Completable during the entire month, runners will receive special medals in celebration of the events.

2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

(January 7-11, 2026)

Club runDisney registration opens March 4, 2025 with general registration beginning on March 11, 2025.

While information on the theme has yet to be revealed, the annual race weekend will invite guests to participate in a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and full marathon races. The event also offers challenges for completing multiple races.

2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon at Walt Disney World

(February 26-March 2, 2026)

Club runDisney registration opens June 17, 2025 with general registration beginning on June 24, 2025.

The annual half marathon weekend returns in 2026. No details on the themes of the races have been announced, but the event will feature 5K, 10K, and half marathon races along with challenges for participants to complete multiple races.

2026 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World

(April 16-19, 2026)

Club runDisney registration opens July 22, 2025 with general registration beginning on July 29, 2025.

Enjoy a series of Springtime themed races, including a 5K, 10K, and 10-miler. No information on theme has been shared as of yet, but we expect to know more in the coming months.

Additionally, runDisney has show Disneyland will have a race weekend in 2026, but will share information regarding dates, theme, and registration at a later date.

