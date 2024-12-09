Medals and Special Events Revealed for 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World

Unleash your inner hero with the medals for this year’s runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.

Ready for a heroic quest? runDisney has revealed a first look at all the medals that will await participants at the finish line of the 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.

What’s Happening:

The final weekend of the 2024-2025 runDisney season takes place April 3rd-6th, 2025 at Walt Disney World

Adventurous events will immerse participants in everything from seeing heroic Disney Characters to inspiring movie clips and more.

runDisney has revealed a first look at what medals will be awaiting runners at the finish line.

runDisney Springtime Surprise 5K

Start off the race weekend feeling like an honorary Guardian of the Galaxy as you blast off on a galactic 3.1-mile adventure hosted by Groot and his interstellar allies to find the finish line and this exciting finisher medal (seen above).

runDisney Springtime Surprise 10K

Go from mile zero to hero to show off the herculean magnitude of your strength… and the strength of your heart… in 6.2 miles during the Hercules 10K featuring familiar friends from Hercules and earn this finisher medal.

runDisney Springtime Surprise 10-Miler

End the race weekend by showing the world how super you are in just 10 miles alongside Mrs. Incredible, Mr. Incredible and Frozone from Pixar’s The Incredibles to pick-up this finisher medal. Just remember… no capes!

runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge

Feeling extra heroic? Finish all three races for a total of 19.3 miles and earn this special finisher medal featuring Baymax and Hiro from Big Hero 6.

With Brooks becoming the official running shoe of runDisney

Event participants can get excited to gear up with their official race shirts provided by Brooks. Additionally, the first pairs of Disney-themed running shoes will be available starting at the race weekend’s runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.