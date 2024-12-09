Medals and Special Events Revealed for 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World

Ready for a heroic quest? runDisney has revealed a first look at all the medals that will await participants at the finish line of the 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- The final weekend of the 2024-2025 runDisney season takes place April 3rd-6th, 2025 at Walt Disney World with the return of the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.
- Adventurous events will immerse participants in everything from seeing heroic Disney Characters to inspiring movie clips and more.
- runDisney has revealed a first look at what medals will be awaiting runners at the finish line.
runDisney Springtime Surprise 5K
- Start off the race weekend feeling like an honorary Guardian of the Galaxy as you blast off on a galactic 3.1-mile adventure hosted by Groot and his interstellar allies to find the finish line and this exciting finisher medal (seen above).
runDisney Springtime Surprise 10K
- Go from mile zero to hero to show off the herculean magnitude of your strength… and the strength of your heart… in 6.2 miles during the Hercules 10K featuring familiar friends from Hercules and earn this finisher medal.
runDisney Springtime Surprise 10-Miler
- End the race weekend by showing the world how super you are in just 10 miles alongside Mrs. Incredible, Mr. Incredible and Frozone from Pixar’s The Incredibles to pick-up this finisher medal. Just remember… no capes!
runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge
- Feeling extra heroic? Finish all three races for a total of 19.3 miles and earn this special finisher medal featuring Baymax and Hiro from Big Hero 6.
- With Brooks becoming the official running shoe of runDisney, they will make their debut during the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.
- Event participants can get excited to gear up with their official race shirts provided by Brooks. Additionally, the first pairs of Disney-themed running shoes will be available starting at the race weekend’s runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.
- Don’t miss out on even more heroic fun during the event weekend, starting with a relaxing morning at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during Disney Heroes Yoga. Be inspired to find your inner hero as you stretch your body, mind and imagination.
- Finally, runDisney Springtime Surprise Splash returns to Typhoon Lagoon, offering a chance to enjoy the water park at night with shorter wait times, delicious sips and eats and more – get your tickets here.
