runDisney and Brooks Running Announce New Sponsorship Deal With Disney Themed Running Shoes Coming Next Year

runDisney has revealed a new multi-year collaboration with Brooks Running, a brand known for its performance running footwear. This will include creating Disney-themed running shoes by Brooks.

runDisney has announced a new multi-year partnership with Brooks Running. This collaboration will involve Brooks designing running shoes inspired by Disney themes.

Brooks has been named the official running shoe partner for runDisney (previously had a partnership with New Balance) and will provide footwear as well as official race shirts during runDisney race weekends, starting the upcoming 2025 runDisney race.

Additionally, in 2026, the company plans to introduce jackets specifically designed for members of Club runDisney.

Melanie Allen, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Brooks Running: "The energy that running unlocks is powerful, and there's no better illustration of that than the energy you experience at a runDisney race. We are very proud to work with runDisney and can't wait to create more magic together for runners everywhere.''

Adam Ball, runDisney Vice President: "This collaboration allows runners to marry their passion for the Disney brand with the creativity, technology and running industry expertise that is synonymous with Brooks. We are already busy brainstorming on the many ways we can continue to elevate the Disney running experience for the thousands of recreational and dedicated runners who participate in our runDisney events every year.''

