Medals Revealed For 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

The Olympics might be over, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t get excited over new medals?
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the medals being awarded to racers during the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
- Returning to Walt Disney World Resort January 8th-12th, this annual event will be made up of multiple races.
- 5K, adorned with Pluto
- 10K, featuring Chip ‘n Dale
- Half Marathon, decorated with Donald and Daisy Duck
- Marathon, sporting Mickey and Minnie Mouse
- Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge is celebrating its 20th anniversary
- Dopey Challenge, of course, includes the loveable dwarf
- For more information on the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon, head here.
More runDisney News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com