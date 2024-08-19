Medals Revealed For 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

The Olympics might be over, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t get excited over new medals?

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the medals being awarded to racers during the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
  • Returning to Walt Disney World Resort January 8th-12th, this annual event will be made up of multiple races.
  • 5K, adorned with Pluto

  • 10K, featuring Chip ‘n Dale

  • Half Marathon, decorated with Donald and Daisy Duck

  • Marathon, sporting Mickey and Minnie Mouse

  • Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge is celebrating its 20th anniversary

  • Dopey Challenge, of course, includes the loveable dwarf

  • For more information on the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon, head here.

