runDisney Unwraps a First Look at 12Ks of Christmas Medals

With just 6 months till Christmas, runDisney is lacing up their running shoes in anticipation of their 2024 runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas.

The series of three 4K races, which encourages participants to engage in a yule jog with friends and family in their local areas, will each have their own medal that doubles as an ornament.

Participants will also receive a long sleeve hooded shirt, a holiday Corkcicle mug and a box of Twinings tea.

The three 4K races all have their own medals each themed to different characters. These include: Donald and Daisy



Pluto

Goofy

In addition to these three ornaments/medals, participants will receive the Christmas Challenge medal for participating in all three 4Ks.

runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas Challenge starts December 1st and lasts through December 31st. Participants can complete the separate races on their own time at any point during this period. Runners will also be able to log their race times on the finisher website and download their race certificates.

Registration for the festive 4Ks opens on July 9th at 10AM EST at runDisney.com

