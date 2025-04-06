“Laughing Place On Location” Blasts Off to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for Season of the Force at Disneyland

Mike heads to the Disneyland Resort for opening day of Star Wars: Season of the Force.

The latest edition of Laughing Place’s new weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us back to the Disneyland Resort for the kick off of Star Wars: Season of the Force.

What’s Happening:

In our new web series, Laughing Place On Location , Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. This week, Mike takes us on a tour of the attractions, entertainment, food, merchandise and more features of Season of the Force 2025 at the Disneyland Resort.

We’ll see all that’s new during this year’s event – including the meet & greet debut of Luke Skywalker, the new “ Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga

Looking for more from Laughing Place? Be sure to check out our recently relaunched Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast.