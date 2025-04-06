“Laughing Place On Location” Blasts Off to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for Season of the Force at Disneyland
Mike heads to the Disneyland Resort for opening day of Star Wars: Season of the Force.
The latest edition of Laughing Place’s new weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us back to the Disneyland Resort for the kick off of Star Wars: Season of the Force.
What’s Happening:
- In our new web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Mike takes us on a tour of the attractions, entertainment, food, merchandise and more features of Season of the Force 2025 at the Disneyland Resort.
- We’ll see all that’s new during this year’s event – including the meet & greet debut of Luke Skywalker, the new “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" projection show, and more.
- Some of the places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
Looking for more from Laughing Place? Be sure to check out our recently relaunched Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com