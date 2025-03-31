“Laughing Place On Location” Hits the Red Carpet of the 3rd Annual Children's and Family Emmys
Alex interviews the stars of some of Disney’s nominated fare at this year’s Children's and Family Emmys.
The latest edition of Laughing Place’s new weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us to Hollywood and the red carpet of the 3rd Annual Children's and Family Emmys.
What’s Happening:
- In our new web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, we head to Hollywood for the red carpet of the 3rd Annual Children's and Family Emmys.
- Join Alex as he chats with the Disney nominees and winners, including the cast and creative team behind Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Santa Clauses, Once Upon a Studio, and so much more!
- Some of the places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Season of the Force at the Disneyland Resort
- CinemaCon 2025
- Disney Music Festival at Disneyland Paris
