“Laughing Place On Location” Hits the Red Carpet of the 3rd Annual Children's and Family Emmys

Alex interviews the stars of some of Disney’s nominated fare at this year’s Children's and Family Emmys.

The latest edition of Laughing Place’s new weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us to Hollywood and the red carpet of the 3rd Annual Children's and Family Emmys.

What’s Happening:

In our new web series, Laughing Place On Location , Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. This week, we head to Hollywood for the red carpet of the 3rd Annual Children's and Family Emmys.

Join Alex as he chats with the Disney nominees and winners, including the cast and creative team behind Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Santa Clauses, Once Upon a Studio, and so much more!

Looking for more from Laughing Place? Be sure to check out our recently relaunched Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast.