Thumper Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Disneyland Ahead of Schedule
But does the bucket Thump? That's why they call him Thumper, after all.
Those visiting the Disneyland Resort can now get their hands on this year’s festive Springtime popcorn bucket featuring Thumper from Disney’s animated classic, Bambi.
What’s Happening:
- The springtime bucket that is sure to grab everyone’s attention has arrived at the Disneyland Resort and can be found at various locations.
- Officially called the Thumper Spring Bucket, the popcorn bucket has arrived at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure as part of Disney Parks’ Easter and Springtime celebrations.
- Beautifully sculpted, the bucket features Bambi’s pal sitting atop a bed of flowers, holding an Easter egg in his paws.
- This Thumper bucket has arrived sooner than originally announced, which was originally revealed to be on March 25th and remaining while supplies last.
- Limited to two buckets per person, per transaction, the buckets can be picked up at the following locations throughout Disneyland Resort:
- Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn near Star Trader.
- Interestingly, and not in the original announcement - we noticed that the bucket can also be purchased as part of the mobile order process at the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree in Bayou Country, where the novelty can be picked up at a table nearby.
- Disney California Adventure Park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Cozy Cone Motel 5 – Popcorn Scoop, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, select outdoor vending locations
