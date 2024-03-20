Disney Shares Beginner’s Guide for runDisney Events

Have you been thinking about doing a runDisney event but aren’t quite sure how it works? Well, the Disney Parks Blog and planDisney podcast have shared a beginner’s guide to runDisney that will have you up and running in no time.

The new guide offers information on the following points: What is runDisney? : runDisney events are a truly unique experience with magical themes, photo opportunities with some of your favorite Disney characters and even cast members cheering you on along the race path. Race Training: Whether you are considering a 5K, 10K, half marathon or even a full marathon, runDisney provides free resources to help you reach your goals. Running in Style: One look at photos from a runDisney race, and there is one clear identifier that separates these events from the rest … costumes. runDisney Health & Fitness Expo: Race participants can pick up their bibs and t-shirts, visit vendors and shop for race-exclusive merchandise. Post-Race Celebration: You did it! Now it’s time to celebrate in true Disney fashion, whether that’s posing for photos with your runDisney bling, relaxing by the pool at your resort or enjoying a well-earned meal at your favorite table service restaurant.

For more information on how plan for your first runDisney event, check out the planDisney podcast in the video below: