runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Merchandise Revealed

With just a few days to go until the 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at official event merchandise that will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend participants will find a selection of performance apparel featuring event weeknd artwork.

Other official event products will include a weekend-themed ear headband and Spirit Jersey, and CORKCICLE drinkware.

A variety of Springtime Surprise Weekend themed bag styles will also be available, from Lug to the Loungefly mini backpack.

And of course, some event weekend ears will also be found.

These commemorative items will be available during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN

All guests are invited to attend the expo during the following dates and times: Thursday, April 18, 2024: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024: 12 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Those looking to access the first day (April 18, 2024) of the runDisney Merchandise Shop can do so by joining the virtual queue on the My Disney Experience App from the comfort of their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel or home.

The virtual queue will be the only way to access the shop on the first day of the expo and will be implemented as needed on the following expo days.