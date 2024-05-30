runDisney Reveals Event Themes for 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney is returning to the Disneyland Resort once again with the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend. Today, the themes for the event weekend have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend returns to the Disneyland Resort from January 30th-February 2nd, 2025.

Guests of all ages can become a part of this exceptionally adventurous race weekend at The Happiest Place on Earth with a variety of experiences available for all skill levels.

Be immersed in epic Disney tales as you run through the Disneyland Resort and the surrounding Anaheim area during themed races including a heroic 5K, a Star Wars 10K, a Mickey Mouse and Friends half marathon and even a Dumbo

10K, a Mickey Mouse and Friends half marathon and even a The individual event themes are as follows:

Disneyland 5K presented by Honda | Heroic Adventures

Rocket on over to the heroic 2025 Disneyland 5K. Hosted by Groot, this 3.1-mile jaunt will be heroic fun for everyone!

Disneyland 10K presented by Honda | A Galaxy of Adventure

Lace up for excitement during the 2025 Star Wars-themed Disneyland 10K featuring Ahsoka Tano. As part of this 6.2-mile journey, you’ll experience galactically great entertainment, characters and more!

Disneyland Half Marathon presented by Honda | Adventures with Friends

Prepare for an enchanting escapade during the 2025 Mickey Mouse and Friends-themed Disneyland Half Marathon. And with Safari Mickey Mouse as your host, you’re sure to rock this 13.1-mile trek.

Dumbo Double Dare presented by Honda | Double the Adventure

Sign up for an event that’s two times the fun with three times the medals––the 2025 Dumbo Double Dare! Hosted by the precious pachyderm, Dumbo, this 19.3-mile challenge dares you to complete both the Disneyland 10K and the Disneyland Half Marathon on pace, earning a special medal when you do.

runDisney Kids Races | Adventure Is Out There

Kids ages 9 and younger can enjoy some doggone, good fun during our runDisney Kids’ Races hosted by Dug from Disney and Pixar’s UP.

Disneyland Yoga | A Feel Good Adventure

Making its return to the 2025 event weekend, start your event off with a feel-good adventure during Disneyland Yoga, taking place before opening inside Disneyland park. Hosted by Baymax from Big Hero 6, participants can start their morning enjoying the unique opportunity to do yoga with a breathtaking view, plus experience special photo opportunities and appearances by Disney characters.

Future participants wanting to join the 2025 event weekend should mark their calendars for the following registration dates and times:

2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend Club runDisney General Registration | June 18th, 2024 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET

