At Long Last, RSVLTS Arrives at the Disney Parks with Attraction-Inspired Designs
With an official tease from the company after they were spotted on store shelves.
To many fans who’ve been waiting for this inevitable day, RSVLTS shirts are now available at the Disney Parks, with designs inspired by classic attractions and characters.
What’s Happening:
- Spotted earlier at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, new RSVLTS shirts featuring designs based on popular Disney Park attractions are now available at retail locations.
- We saw a handful of options, including Star Wars, the Enchanted Tiki Room and the Haunted Mansion at the Riverside Depot merchandise location at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.
- Interestingly, we saw these at this location and noticed that well after, one of the RSVLTS co-founders teased the collaboration as “big things coming" in the RSVLTS fan groups on Facebook.
- It is unclear at this time if these are the only Disney Parks options that we will see or if there are more coming in the interim, especially with the social media tease.
- As of press time, the shirts are selling for $75.00 each, which is a slight increase compared to standard RSVLTS fare that can be purchased on their official site or even other parks, like those of Universal Orlando.
- The tease promises that the shirts will be at both Walt Disney World (like we found), and at the Disneyland Resort.
- While it can be assumed that some designs will be exclusive to the parks, whether in design or colorway, there is no official confirmation on that. Based on the shirts we’ve spotted, the Star Wars shirt was also previously available elsewhere officially.
- According to our man in the field, a manager at Riverside Depot told him that the shirts will only be available at that location, as well as two locations in Disney Springs - DisneyStyle and World of Disney. Though that could potentially change as we hear more official news about the collab.
