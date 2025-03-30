Photos: New Disneyland Tumbler and Mystery Pin Set Arrive at Resort Starbucks Locations
Start your morning with an iced Caramel Macchiato and some mystery pins.
Starbucks stores at the Disneyland Resort have debuted a new Disneyland reusable cold drink tumbler that comes with a set of mystery pins.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Starbucks locations at the Disneyland Resort can now purchase a new collectible cold drink tumbler and mystery pin set.
- The translucent pink drinkware is decorated in patch like iconography, which includes references to popular Disneyland attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world," Enchanted Tiki Room, Mad Tea Party, Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Jungle Cruise, and Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters.
- While $49.99 may seem steep for a reusable cold drink cup, the collectible also comes with an exclusive pack of mystery pins that mirror the colorful designs on the cup.
- Containing two randomly selected pins, the eight pin collection will only be able to be obtained through purchasing the new tumbler.
- The set includes:
- Sleeping Beauty Castle
- “it’s a small world"
- Enchanted Tiki Room
- Mad Tea Party
- Haunted Mansion
- Matterhorn Bobsleds
- Jungle Cruise
- Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters.
