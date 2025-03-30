Photos: Disneyland's The Golden Horseshoe Begins Exterior Refurbishment, Still Open to Guests

The popular Frontierland restaurant The Golden Horseshoe is currently undergoing an exterior refurbishment at Disneyland.

Howdy Partner:

While at Disneyland, we noticed one of the park’s popular quick service and entertainment locations, The Golden Horseshoe, had been covered in scrims.

The themed covering mimics the Frontierland restaurant’s western saloon appearance, with a wooden fence preventing guests from approaching the building.

However, the restaurant, which serves delicious chicken strips, ice cream floats, and more, is still available for guests to enjoy.

The scrim and fence wrap around the side of the building towards the Stage Door Cafe.

The Golden Horseshoe opened with Disneyland Park on July 17th, 1955, with the Golden Horseshoe Revue. Featured on the restaurant’s large stage, it ran from opening day until October 12th, 1986. Since then, several revue type shows have entertained guests through Disneyland’s long history.

A dueling piano show called the Showdown at the Golden Horseshoe was the last permanent entertainment offering at the venue. The show closed alongside the park during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has yet to receive a new show.

It’s nice to see Disney putting effort into maintaining one of the park’s longest standing establishments.

The venue is sometimes used for special offerings at Disneyland After Dark. For the recent 90s Nite, the area became a nostalgic karaoke party. Previous to that, the Sweethearts’ Nite event used The Golden Horseshoe as a Disney Pin Trading preview center.

Currently, there is no timeline for when the refurbishment will be completed.

