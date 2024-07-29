2024 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Medals Revealed

Fans participating in this 15th anniversary year of runDisney’s popular Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend are getting a first glimpse at their completion medals.

The most decadent runDisney race weekend is making its return to the Walt Disney World Resort this November.

From a flavorful 5K and a tasty 10K, to a hearty half marathon and a tempting two-course challenge, the events will feature food-centric stories and highlight iconic Disney Chefs and the wacky and wonderful food they create.

Participants can then top off the weekend with an exciting post-race party to celebrate with friends and family at the EPCOT

Racers, prepare yourselves for 3.1-miles of Muppet-y madness hosted by the Swedish Chef during the 2024 Disney Wine & Dine 5K, a perfect recipe to earn this finisher medal.

Join the party with Tiana and friends in a delicious 6.2-mile race adventure through Walt Disney World Resort during the 2024 Disney Wine & Dine 10K.

Just like anyone can cook, anyone can race! So, lace up for the 2024 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon hosted by Chef Remy and Linguini. During this tasty trek, you’ll race for 13.1 miles to earn this delectable finisher medal.

Two courses are better than one! Save room for more and take on the 2024 Disney Two Course Challenge, hosted by Chef Mickey and Chef Minnie. Complete both the Disney Wine & Dine 10K and Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon to earn this special spinning challenge finisher medal.

At this time, all spots in all marathon events are sold out, but spots remain for participants to enjoy the post-race party at EPCOT, which allows for the opportunity to show off these beautiful medals while also granting access to EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Global Marketplaces and select EPCOT attractions, exclusive entertainment and more.