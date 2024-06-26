New Registration Date Set for 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

After technical difficulties caused registration for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend to be delayed, a new date for registration has now been shared.

Registration for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend was initially supposed to take place on June 18th, however technical difficulties caused general registration to be paused

runDisney has since shared that registration will now begin on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend returns to the Disneyland Resort

Guests of all ages can become a part of this exceptionally adventurous race weekend at The Happiest Place on Earth with a variety of experiences available for all skill levels.

Be immersed in epic Disney tales as you run through the Disneyland Resort and the surrounding Anaheim area during themed races including a heroic 5K, a Star Wars 10K, a Mickey Mouse and Friends half marathon and even a Dumbo

