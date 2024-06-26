New Registration Date Set for 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

After technical difficulties caused registration for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend to be delayed, a new date for registration has now been shared.

  • Registration for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend was initially supposed to take place on June 18th, however technical difficulties caused general registration to be paused.
  • runDisney has since shared that registration will now begin on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.
  • The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend returns to the Disneyland Resort from January 30th-February 2nd, 2025.
  • Guests of all ages can become a part of this exceptionally adventurous race weekend at The Happiest Place on Earth with a variety of experiences available for all skill levels.
  • Be immersed in epic Disney tales as you run through the Disneyland Resort and the surrounding Anaheim area during themed races including a heroic 5K, a Star Wars 10K, a Mickey Mouse and Friends half marathon and even a Dumbo challenge. Plus discover Kids’ Races, in-Park yoga and more.
  • Learn more about the event themes for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend here.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning