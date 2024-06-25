Sweet and Savory Treats to Celebrate the Fourth of July at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

The Disney Parks Blog has shared Fourth of July treats that the culinary teams at both Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort have been working hard to create. Check out what will be available this year.

Walt Disney World Resort

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available July 1 through 5; mobile order available)

Fourth of July Cupcake: Strawberry cake with blueberry compote, red, white, and blue vanilla icing, white chocolate Mickey-shaped decoration and gold star sprinkles (New)

Liberty Square Market (Available June 30 through July 6)

Red, White, and Blue Slushy: Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry and Fanta Cherry layered with whipped cream and topped with popping candies (New)

Sleepy Hollow (Available June 30 through July 6; mobile order available)

Red, White, and Blue Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with mixed berries, vanilla ice cream, and festive sprinkles (New)

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Available June 30 through July 7; mobile order available)

Barbecue Pulled Chicken Sandwich with house-made pickles, coleslaw, and an onion ring on a brioche roll

PizzeRizzo (Available June 30 through July 31; mobile order available)

Mickey Apple Pie Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with apple pie filling, topped with salted caramel buttercream and cinnamon streusel, and garnished with rainbow silver sparkle and red, white, and blue Mickey ears

Woody’s Lunch Box (Available June 30 through July 31; mobile order available)

4th of July Lunch Box Tart: Cherry pie filling topped with vanilla fondant and star sprinkles

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available now through July 8; mobile order available)

Fourth of July Minnie Mouse Dome: White chocolate and strawberry mousse with vanilla chiffon cake and glaçage (New)

The Ganachery (Available now through July 7)

Stars and Stripes Minnie Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate shell filled with popping candy-chocolate bark (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Contempo Café and Gasparilla Island Grill (Available June 30 through July 6; mobile order available)

Fourth of July Cheesecake: Strawberry bavarois, lemon cheesecake, and blueberry chiffon cheesecake (New)

Available at Various Disney Resort Hotel Quick-Service Restaurants (Available June 30 through July 6; mobile order available)

Red, White, and Brownie: Red velvet-brown butter brownie with cream cheese icing, graham streusel, and caramel (New) ; Available at the following locations: Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

; Available at the following locations:

Disneyland Resort

Available at Various Candy Locations Across Disneyland Resort Including Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace, and Trolley Treats (Available June 30 through July 4; mobile order available)

4th of July Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears, enrobed in blue-colored white chocolate and red-colored white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars

4th of July Cereal Treat: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and blue-colored white chocolate and red-colored white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars

4th of July Marshmallow Wand: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in blue-colored white chocolate and red-colored white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available July 4 only)

Red, White, and Blue CakeShake: Vanilla shake featuring a vanilla frosted rim with red, white, and blue sprinkles topped with red, white, and blue cake, whipped cream, and a cherry

California Churro (Available July 4 through 7)

Firecracker Churro: Churro rolled in strawberry sugar, cut in half, drizzled with marshmallow fluff and sprinkled with red and blue popping candy pieces

Paseo (Available July 4 only; reservation required)

Fourth of July Dinner: Enjoy an upstairs view of the night sky with a prix-fixe meal highlighting some Paseo classics as well as some limited-time offerings for the day. (New)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available July 4 through 7)

Liberty Lemonade: Raspberry vodka, raspberry purée, mixed with lemon juice, simple syrup, and lemon-lime soda (New)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available July 4 through 7)

Berry Bomb: Frozen blended beverage topped with popping candy (New)