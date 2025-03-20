Disney Dreamlight Valley's Eggstravaganza Event Returns for 2025

The limited time event allows players to collect eggs and complete tasks for WALL-E.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza Event is returning for 2025. Celebrate Spring with all your favorite Disney characters this April.

What’s Happening:

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to host their annual Eggstravaganza Event this April.

Kicking off on April 2nd, the Springtime event will allow players to collect bright-colored Easter eggs across their Valley. Doing so will help complete seasonal tasks and craft egg-citing limited time furniture items.

In the last two iterations of the event, players would team up with WALL-E to unlock exclusive rewards.

Limited time craftable items include the “Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket" Basket," the Over Easy Chair, Spring Egg Bounty, Spring Stall, and Sunny Side Up Arch as well as meals like Spring Chocolate, Spring Egg Bowl, and Spring Mimosa Eggs.

Completing tasks also offers exclusive furniture items, like the Spring Rabbit plushes.

Limited-time egg foraging is also expected to make a return for this year’s event.

Eggstravaganza runs through April 22nd.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game that allows you to build your own Disney character filled towns. Doing tasks for characters will unlock new items and new villagers. The game is available on major gaming consoles and PC.

