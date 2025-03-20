Spider-Punk 2099 is Headed to Marvel Rivals
The new cosmetics are set to release tomorrow.
Marvel Rivals is set to launch a new rockin’ skin for Spider-Man later this month. Let’s check out everything we know about the Spider-Punk 2099 cosmetics.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Rivals, the ultra popular player vs player game, is sound checking a brand new cosmetic for Spider-Man.
- Titled Spider-Punk 2099, the rockstar variant made his first appearance in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man #10. Spider-Punk is not a variant of Peter Parker, but a man named Hobie Brown who hails from a fascist world run by President Norman “Ozzy" Osbourn.
- Developing his powers after being bitten by a spider mutated from toxic waste, Spider-Punk used his guitar and its deafening sound to take down Osborn and his army.
- Brown also teamed up with Earth-138’s Spider-Crew and took down Adrian Toomes and his Vulture Records as well as other iconic Marvel villains.
- You can read more about the history of Spider-Punk here.
- Featuring a spiked and mohawked aesthetic, Spider-Punk 2099 adds a unique aesthetic to the game.
- Like most cosmetic packs, Spider-Punk 2099 is set to arrive with a nameplate, MVP screen, emote, and spray, and is expected to cost 2,200 units ($22). However, the game has yet to share specifics about what will arrive with the costume.
- The skin rarity is also said to be Legendary, which would make Spider-Man the first character in the game to receive a second Legendary grade skin.
- During gameplay, the character’s attacks will have electric guitar accents added.
- The new cosmetics are set to arrive on March 20th at 7PM PDT.
- You can check out the new costume in action and the character’s MVP screen below:
- Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP game available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.
