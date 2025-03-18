Godzilla to Face Off Against the Avengers this June in a New Marvel Comics One-Shot

The edition is the 5th of 6 different Godzilla crossover one-shots.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are set to take on the Iconic Godzilla this June in a new comic from Marvel Comics.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics has announced that the fifth issue in their Godzilla one-shot series will see the iconic monster face off against Avengers.

Coming this June, Godzilla vs. Avengers is being spearheaded by Eisner Award-winning writer David F. Walker and superstar artist George Jeanty.

is being spearheaded by Eisner Award-winning writer David F. Walker and superstar artist George Jeanty. The one-shot series is set to kick off next week with Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four #1 , with Godzilla vs. Hulk #1, Godzilla vs. Spider-Man, and Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 following behind.

, with and following behind. Taking place through different eras of both the Marvel Comics universe and Godzilla storytelling, Godzilla vs. Avengers #1 will take readers into the 21st century during Briand Michael Bendis’ New Avengers lineup.

will take readers into the 21st century during Briand Michael Bendis’ lineup. In the comic, the New Avengers and Godzilla will face off in a monstrous battle. In the wreckage of the fight, S.H.I.E.L.D. sets out to find out what exactly went down between Godzilla, Fin Fang Foom, the Avengers and Jet Jaguar. With everyone sharing a different story, you’ll have to read the one-shot to find out what really happened.

There are also several variant covers for the upcoming issue. These include:

Variant Cover by Mitsuhiro Arita

Variant Cover by Lee Garbett

Monster Homage Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Godzilla King of the Monsters Homage Variant Cover by Michael Allred

Godzilla vs. Avengers hits comic store shelves on June 18th, with pre-orders available now.

What They’re Saying:

David F. Walker, Writer: “As a child, I was raised on Godzilla movies, and as an adult, the New Avengers was a beautiful reminder of why I love comics. The lineup of iconic characters in the New Avengers was a beautiful mix of quirky personalities and big adventures that kept me coming back every month. Bringing Godzilla and the New Avengers together for an epic showdown has allowed me to work with characters I have loved for a long time, in a way that I hope is as entertaining for fans to read as it was for me to write."

“As a child, I was raised on Godzilla movies, and as an adult, the New Avengers was a beautiful reminder of why I love comics. The lineup of iconic characters in the New Avengers was a beautiful mix of quirky personalities and big adventures that kept me coming back every month. Bringing Godzilla and the New Avengers together for an epic showdown has allowed me to work with characters I have loved for a long time, in a way that I hope is as entertaining for fans to read as it was for me to write." George Jeanty, Artist: “There are few things in life that feel better then when you get to recreate your childhood passions as a ‘serious’ adult. Drawing this one-shot allowed me to package two things I loved in my youth, Godzilla and the Avengers, and put it in a comic book! It has been a joy drawing these pages. I hope everyone who picks up this book will see all the love that went into to it."

Read More Marvel: