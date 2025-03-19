Sara Grey, Jean Grey's Sister, Will Rise from the Ashes this May and June in New Issues of Marvel Comics' "Phoenix"
Sara will finally get a chance to tell her story after being murdered by the Phalanx in the early 90s.
Jean Grey’s sister Sara is set to make a surprise return in new editions of Marvel Comics Phoenix this May and June.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has announced that, after a return was teased in the last edition, Jean Grey will encounter a long-lost family member in Phoenix #11.
- Coming this June, Jean and her sister Sara Grey will be reunited by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Roi Mercado.
- As Jean traverses the universe with her cosmic power, she will question her purpose as Phoenix with this miraculous reunion. With her murdered sister standing before her, Jean will wonder how any of this is possible. If only she had the courage to ask these questions.
- Sara was murdered by the Phalanx back in the early 90s, and her story was never quite finished. The often overlooked character will make her triumphant return in Phoenix #11, with the character getting the opportunity to share her untold story in June’s Phoenix #12.
- Phoenix #11 is set to hit comic book store shelves on May 14th, with Phoenix #12 following on June 11th. Both issues are available for preorder now.
What They’re Saying:
- Stephanie Phillips, Writer: "Jean's story is often defined by resurrection, so it feels deeply personal to ask her to confront the return of someone she lost and never expected to see again. This forces Jean to grapple with more than just the weight of the Phoenix... It's about the deeply human conflict between responsibility and longing. Can she balance the cosmic burden of what she is with the personal desire to reclaim what she lost?"
