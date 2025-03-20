Steam Power Iron Man Cosmetics Flying into Marvel Rivals Later Today
"Some good men rode out of town...But some men took action. I could hear Stark from the Timely Bulletin offices. He'd picked up his hammer again."
A new industrial variant of Iron Man is headed to Marvel Rivals. Let’s take a look at the Steam Power Iron Man costume.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Rivals has shared on X that they will be releasing the Steam Power Iron Man costume.
- The premiere cosmetics are set to arrive at 7PM PDT in the popular video game’s in-game store.
- Steam Power Iron Man transforms the hero into a mechanical, steam-powered look base on his appearance in 2015’s 1872 #3 comic book.
- Running for 1,600 units (around $16), the costume pack comes with the Steam Power skin, an MVP animation, emote, nameplate, and spray.
- You can check out a clip of the hero in action below:
- Steam Power Iron Man is not the only cosmetic set to release today.
- Giving Spider-Man a rockin’ new look, fans can also pick up the Spider-Punk 2099 cosmetic pack which will be released alongside Steam Power Iron Man.
- Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play, player vs player game available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.
