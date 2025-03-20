The Marvel and Godzilla One-Shot Crossovers Conclude With “Godzilla vs. Thor” #1
Mjölnir will take on atomic breath this July!
It’s the god of thunder vs. the god of, well, zillas, when the Mighty Thor takes on Godzilla in an upcoming Marvel one-shot.
What’s Happening:
- The final release among six different Marvel and Godzilla one-shots, Godzilla vs. Thor #1 will be released July 2nd. The result of a partnership between Marvel Comics and Godzilla owner Toho, the six different stories each take place in a different era of Marvel Comics and Godzilla history, beginning in the 1960s with Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four #1, which was released this week.
- In Godzilla vs. Thor, “Godzilla marches toward the Golden Realm to face off against perhaps the only Marvel hero who can truly take him on singlehandedly—THE MIGHTY THOR!" The issue comes from renown Thor writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder.
- The official plot description for the story reveals the involvement of The Hand, the evil Ninja group with heavy ties to Daredevil and Elektra’s history.
- Per Marvel, “The deadly group of assassins known as THE HAND have bestowed GODZILLA with the power of THE BEAST! KRA-KOOM!!! THOR must defend MIDGARD from GODZILLA — but at what cost?!
- The Godzilla in Godzilla vs. Thor #1 is specifically inspired by the version in the 2001 film Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack.
- The book’s main cover is by Aaron Kuder. There is also a Foil Variant Cover by Mark Bagley, the latest in Nick Bradshaw’s Monster Homage Variant Cover series, a King of the Monsters Variant Cover by Gavin Guidry and an all-new cover by Walter Simonson, whose long run as both writer and artist on Thor in the 1980s is among the character’s most notable and influential.
What They’re Saying:
- Jason Aaron: “There are almost as many toy kaiju in my office as there are Mjolnirs, which is really saying something, so it made sense for me to bring two of my favorite characters together for one titanic clash. Aaron Kuder and I are using the Godzilla from Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, one of the most brutal and powerful versions of the King of the Monsters, so expect a colossal battle that I think will rival some of the most epic, cosmic throwdowns I've ever written with the God of Thunder."
More on Each Marvel/Godzilla Crossover:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com