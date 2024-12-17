Ryan North and John Romita Jr.’s “Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four” #1 Hits Stands in March

The series will begin with six standalone issues showcasing confrontations between Marvel heroes and Godzilla.

On March 19, the release of Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and John Romita Jr. marks the beginning of a six-part series featuring Marvel heroes battling the King of the Monsters across different eras.

What’s Happening:

Last year, Marvel Comics and Toho International, the U.S. arm of the iconic Japanese studio behind Godzilla, began an exciting collaboration.

This partnership resulted in a successful Godzilla variant cover program and reprints of the original Marvel comic series featuring the monster.

This alliance will continue in March with new comics introducing Godzilla into the Marvel Universe.

The series will kick off with six one-shots showcasing battles between Marvel heroes and Godzilla across different eras of both universes.

The Godzilla VS. one-shots blend Godzilla's mythology with the Marvel universe, featuring iconic characters like the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Hulk, X-Men, and Thor facing the King of the Monsters.

This major pop culture event highlights top contemporary creators, including Ryan North, John Romita Jr., and Jason Aaron. Round one kicks off with Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four #1, written by Ryan North and illustrated by John Romita Jr.

In Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four #1, King Ghidorah, now a herald of Galactus with the Power Cosmic, threatens Earth. Can the Fantastic Four stop him from destroying New York and the planet?

, King Ghidorah, now a herald of Galactus with the Power Cosmic, threatens Earth. Can the Fantastic Four stop him from destroying New York and the planet? This thrilling showdown sees Godzilla teaming up with the Silver Surfer to prevent global catastrophe, making it a must-read for Marvel and Godzilla fans.

Check out Adam Kubert's main cover for Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four #1, along with variant covers by Mark Bagley, Nick Bradshaw, and Lee Garbett. Preorder at your local comic shop and stay tuned for more Godzilla VS Marvel updates.

What They’re Saying:

Mark Paniccia, editor: “The 1970s Godzilla: King of the Monsters series by Marvel was 100% out-of-control comic book fun! Anything went! The creative teams approached these one-shots with that same wildly imaginative spirit, and I guarantee you’ll see things you never thought possible with Godzilla OR Marvel. Ryan North and Johnny Romita Jr. are a dream team in Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four, depicting the kind of senses-shattering battle you’d expect when characters from Marvel and Toho collide!”

