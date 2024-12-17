Ryan North and John Romita Jr.’s “Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four” #1 Hits Stands in March

On March 19, the release of Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and John Romita Jr. marks the beginning of a six-part series featuring Marvel heroes battling the King of the Monsters across different eras.
- Last year, Marvel Comics and Toho International, the U.S. arm of the iconic Japanese studio behind Godzilla, began an exciting collaboration.
- This partnership resulted in a successful Godzilla variant cover program and reprints of the original Marvel comic series featuring the monster.
- This alliance will continue in March with new comics introducing Godzilla into the Marvel Universe.
- The series will kick off with six one-shots showcasing battles between Marvel heroes and Godzilla across different eras of both universes.
- The Godzilla VS. one-shots blend Godzilla's mythology with the Marvel universe, featuring iconic characters like the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Hulk, X-Men, and Thor facing the King of the Monsters.
- This major pop culture event highlights top contemporary creators, including Ryan North, John Romita Jr., and Jason Aaron. Round one kicks off with Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four #1, written by Ryan North and illustrated by John Romita Jr.
- In Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four #1, King Ghidorah, now a herald of Galactus with the Power Cosmic, threatens Earth. Can the Fantastic Four stop him from destroying New York and the planet?
- This thrilling showdown sees Godzilla teaming up with the Silver Surfer to prevent global catastrophe, making it a must-read for Marvel and Godzilla fans.
- Check out Adam Kubert's main cover for Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four #1, along with variant covers by Mark Bagley, Nick Bradshaw, and Lee Garbett. Preorder at your local comic shop and stay tuned for more Godzilla VS Marvel updates.
- Mark Paniccia, editor: “The 1970s Godzilla: King of the Monsters series by Marvel was 100% out-of-control comic book fun! Anything went! The creative teams approached these one-shots with that same wildly imaginative spirit, and I guarantee you’ll see things you never thought possible with Godzilla OR Marvel. Ryan North and Johnny Romita Jr. are a dream team in Godzilla VS. Fantastic Four, depicting the kind of senses-shattering battle you’d expect when characters from Marvel and Toho collide!”
