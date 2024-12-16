Ed Bernero to Serve as Showrunner and Writer for Marvel Studios’ “Nova”

Marvel originally tapped Sabir Pirzada, known for "Moon Knight," to take on the project.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The upcoming Marvel series Nova coming to Disney+ has found its showrunner with Ed Bernero.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that the upcoming Marvel Studios series Nova has taken a major step forward, adding Ed Bernero as showrunner and writer for the upcoming project.
  • The Criminal Minds showrunner has taken over for Sabir Pirzada, who previously worked as a writer on Marvel’s Moon Knight.
  • The project was first put into development around two and half years ago. Originally unknown whether Nova would be a feature or a series, the upcoming Marvel endeavor has since been dedicated to Disney+ limited series.
  • Nova, aka Richard Rider, was first seen in a 1976 issue of Marvel Comics’ Super Adventures. After becoming a member of the Nova Corps, Rider gained superhuman strength for both fighting and ability to take damage. Nova has never really had run-ins with the MCU’s main set of characters, however, he did take on the Skrulls several times. The Skrulls have become a prominent part in the MCU including projects like Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion.
  • In addition to executive producing and showrunning Criminal Minds, Bernero co-created and executive produced Suspect Behavior and NBC’s Third Watch.
  • With his extensive experience in crime investigation shows, it will be interesting to see if Nova takes notes from the creative’s previous projects.
  • Currently, no release timeline has been announced for Marvel Studios’ Nova.

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber