Marvel and Disney Collide in New “What If…?” That Sees Mickey and Friends Become The Avengers Early Next Year

Mickey Mouse assembles Earth’s mightiest heroes (who happen to also be his friends) in the next Marvel and Disney crossover comic adventure, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS #1.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel and Disney’s line of mashup comic book one-shots continues this March as Mickey Mouse and friends assemble to take on threats in MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS #1!
- The new comic book follows the hit WHAT IF…? one-shots that put classic Disney icons into foundational Marvel Comics storytelling like the recent Marvel & Disney: What If…? Minnie Became Captain Marvel and Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four, which are on sale next month.
- Crafted by a trio of acclaimed Disney comic creators – writer Luca Barbieri and Steve Behling along with artist Alessandro Pastrovicchio – MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS #1 will retell Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s legendary Avengers #1.
- Released in 1963, this groundbreaking issue saw Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and the Wasp come together for the first time, combining their power and making comic book history in an epic battle with Loki!
- Donald Duck is Thor, Mickey Mouse is Iron Man, Goofy is The Hulk, and Minnie Mouse and Pluto are The Wasp and Ant-Man. How did these sensational superheroes become the mighty Avengers, and what part does a “cake monster” and GLADSTONE-LOKI play in their origin?
- You can find out when this mash-up of Marvel’s and Disney’s greatest characters arrives on shelves on March 5th, 2025.
