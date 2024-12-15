Get Ready for Third and Final Season of Marvel’s “What If…?” with New Episode Guide

Fans can learn what to expect and when with the third and final season of Marvel’s What If…?, with a new episode guide shared by Marvel Studios ahead of its premiere next week.
What’s Happening:
- The third and final season of Marvel’s acclaimed animated series, What If…?, is only a week away, and Marvel Studios has shared an episode guide so fans can get ready for its return.
- Starting on December 22nd, the third season will premiere with a new episode daily through December 29th, arriving on Disney+.
- Similar to seasons past, viewers are invited to watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU.
- The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Season 3 features fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.
- Episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.
- The episode list is as follows:
- December 22nd: “What If… The Hulk Fought the Mech Avengers?”
- December 23rd: “What If… Agatha Went to Hollywood?”
- December 24th: “What If… The Red Guardian Stopped the Winter Soldier?”
- December 25th: “What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?”
- December 26th: “What If… The Emergence Destroyed the Earth?”
- December 27th: “What If… 1872?”
- December 28th: “What If… The Watcher Disappeared?”
- December 29th: “What If… What If?”
- You can check out a full trailer for the series below, and catch up with earlier episodes on Disney+ ahead of the arrival of season three on December 22nd.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com