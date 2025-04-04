Mouse Madness 11: The Champion - Figment

The people have spoken. After 15 matchups, pitting adorable Disney characters against one another, you have decided who is the very cutest. Our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament has come to a close and you have decided that Figment is the cutest Disney character!

Let’s take a look at the results of our championship matchup.

It was a close one, but Figment defeated Grogu, taking about 55% of the vote. The iconic and mischievous little dragon narrowly got past the little Star Wars critter and has now been crowned the cutest Disney character! It was a somewhat surprising result for our tournament, but it seems the popularity that comes with being the icon of a beloved park like EPCOT is enough to earn the votes.

And it’s not as though this was the first surprising outcome in this tournament. From Stitch being upset by Dumbo in the first round to Figment taking it all, this was perhaps our most unpredictable Mouse Madness tournament yet!

Thank you for being a part of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! Check out the completed bracket below and be sure to check back next year as we crown another Disney best!