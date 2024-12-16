Marvel Comics’ Eight Part “X-Manhunt” Saga will Determine the Fate of Mutant Kind

After Professor X’s grand escape from Graymalkin Prison, the X-Men’s lives will be thrown into chaos in a new crossover event from Marvel Comics.

Marvel’s new eight part saga X-Manhunt, coming this March, will bring together all of Marvel Comics’ on-going X-Men entries.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics will combine their on-going X-Men titles this March in their new X-Manhunt storyline .

storyline With sagas in Uncanny X-Men, Nyx, Storm, X-Men, X-Factor, X-Force and a tie-in issue of Exceptional X-Men , readers will get to explore the exciting new crossover.

and a tie-in issue of , readers will get to explore the exciting new crossover. In addition to the special storylines throughout the ongoing comic series, the story will conclude in a double-sized one-short finale in X-Manhunt Omega.

The new storyline will commence after Professor X breaks out of Graymalkin Prison. Charles Xavier was locked up at the end of the Krakoan Age for his crimes against humanity, when he was locked up in a mutant detention center built at his former school.

His escape sparks a rift between different mutant factions, kicking off an era of chaos for the X-Men.

X’s escape will see him take on a new mission of personal significance, and with a new telepathic virus slowly infecting him and those around him, he’ll have to move fast.

With the world on high alert, looking to recapture the most dangerous mutant, Professor X will seek the help of his X-Men. The iconic character’s will clash as they disagree on whether to forgive X for his crimes.

Now, Professor X will have to face his fractured reputation head on.

Let’s take a peek at the 8 new comics coming out for X-Manhunt.

Uncanny X-Men #11

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Javier Garrón

Cover by David Marquez

On Sale 3/5

Part one of the new saga follows Charles Xavier turning himself in at the end of the Orchis War. With a newfound purpose, X’s escape from Gratmalkin prison will shake the world. Find out why X has gone on the run and who is willing to help him in the first entry into X-Manhunt.

Opening up the story, Rogue and her team of mutants will be forced to team up with their worst enemy to take on their closest friend.

NYX #9

Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

Art by Francesco Mortarino

Cover by Sara Pichelli

On Sale 3/5

With Xavier on the run, readers will see the convict head to New York in part two of X-Manhunt. In a city filled with mutants, will Professor X be able to find support in his new master plan or will he pull the NYX community apart?

Storm #6

Written by Murewa Ayodele

Art by Lucas Werneck

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

On Sale 3/5

Heading into part three of X-Manhunt, X will head to Storm’s floating Atlanta home, Storm Sanctuary. However, the Alaskan X-Men take notice of his presence. Will Storm and the X-Men come together to prevent Professor X from being sent back to prison or will the X-Men face off in a battle to the death? Maggott will make his From the Ashes debut in Storm #6.

X-Men #13

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Netho Diaz

Cover by Ryan Stegman

On Sale 3/12

In part four, the X-Men have found Charles Xavier on his mad dash through the United States. However, the mutant group are not the only ones to have tracked him down.

X-Factor #8

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Bob Quinn

Cover by Greg Land

On Sale 3/12

Kicking off part five will bring us back to Charles Xavier’s grand escape. X-Factor now must set out and track down the convicted mutant, but how will the X-Men react to him hunting their former leader? Also, find out what will happen when Havok and Cyclops go head to head.

X-Force #9

Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by Marcus To

Cover by Stephen Segovia

On Sale 3/19

Part six will reunite longtime friends Sage and Professor X. Their relationship will be tested when Sage has to decide to help Charles Xavier or put a stop to his mysterious mission. The new entry into X-Manhunt will push X-Force into the chaos.

Exceptional X-Men #7

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art and Cover by Carmen Carnero

On Sale 3/19

In this special entry of X-Manhunt – Collateral Damage!, Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde will have to face their desires and fears for the mutantkind’s future. As Axo continues to feel pushed away by her teammates, Sheldon Xenos will move in to pull the mutant closer to him. Xenos is not who he claims to be, putting the group at risk.

X-Manhunt Omega #1

Written by Gail Simone & Murewa Ayodele

Art and Cover by Gleb Melnikov

On Sale 3/26

In the one-shot finale of X-Manhunt, Professor X will reach his final destination. However, both allies and enemies have caught up with him. Throughout the finale, alliances will be fractured, betrayals will be catastrophic, and an epic battle will leave the fate of mutantkind in the hands of Professor X. The world changing choice will have everyone on the edge of their seats.

All entries into the X-Manhunt saga are available to preorder now at comic shops everywhere.

What They’re Saying:

Tom Brevoort, Executive Editor: "We’ve mostly been keeping the various groups of X-characters separated from one another as we set up the post-Krakoa landscape, but it feels like now is the right time to send them crashing into one another. And who better to instigate this situation than the disgraced Professor X, who has intimate connections with almost all of our key players?"

