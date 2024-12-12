The Whereabouts of Doctor Strange are Revealed in An Upcoming New Series From Marvel Comics Early Next Year

We were left wondering in "One World Under Doom"

Doctor Strange’s whereabouts in One World Under Doom are about to be revealed in a new comic series in March, with DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD.

What’s Happening:

In Blood Hunt, Doctor Doom outplayed Doctor Strange and stole the title of Sorcerer Supreme. As Doom uses his new mystical might to take over the entire Marvel ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM , what will become of Strange? His fate is revealed this March in DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD!

Doctor Doom outplayed Doctor Strange and stole the title of Sorcerer Supreme. As Doom uses his new mystical might to take over the entire , what will become of Strange? His fate is revealed this March in The new ongoing series from writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man) and artist Carlos Magno ( Captain America) takes Strange in a fantastical and ambitious new direction as he seeks to regain his glory and strength by becoming the first-ever Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard.

and artist Carlos Magno ( takes Strange in a fantastical and ambitious new direction as he seeks to regain his glory and strength by becoming the first-ever Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard. But Asgardian magic is more ancient and guarded than Midgard’s, and Strange’s bold attempts to master it will ignite a deadly power struggle between the sorcerers of the Golden Realm—including Loki

Join Strange as he races to solve a mystery that could disrupt the balance of magic forever, avoiding Thor’s thunderous wrath and uncovering long-hidden secrets of Asgardian myth along the way.

Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis. Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see if Thor’s kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki’s willing to help, but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard’s top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought.

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD arrives on shelves on March 5th, 2025.

What They’re Saying:

Derek Landy: “It's been a daunting prospect, taking the reins of Doctor Strange and leading him into a new era. To follow on from the last few years of stories, which have seen huge creative leaps from astonishing creative teams, would have been a terrifying prospect were it not for Editor Alanna Smith's primary instruction: move him to Asgard. Suddenly we're in new territory, where not only does Strange have to deal with Asgardian society on a street level, but he's also caught up in a murder mystery that he really doesn't have time for…. Doing this is STILL a terrifying prospect, don't get me wrong, but at least I have Carlos and Espen [Grundetjern] on my team, making me look like I know what I'm doing. So that helps.”

Carlos Magno: "When I was asked to draw DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD, I imagined the reader seeing the sorcerer immersed in the brilliant and magical splendor of Asgard with its colossal statues and fantastic architecture. This time, to our pleasant surprise, Derek Landy and I are going to throw the reader into the dark side of the God of Thunder's homeland–showing it in a realistic way including its less glamorous side and depicting the dark, scary and snowy alleys and the evil that lurks in the shadows. Here, Doctor Strange takes us into the heart of evil, where his enormous power seems to have little effect on an Asgard the reader has never seen before. It's a reflection of the world we live in today."