“Marvel Rivals” Unveils New Winter Celebration Seasonal Event

The recently released Marvel Rivals video game has teased their upcoming Winter Celebration event on YouTube, highlighting new cosmetics and a new game mode.
What’s Happening:
- A new seasonal event is coming to Marvel Rivals on December 20th.
- Announced on YouTube, the new Winter Celebration ushers in new activities and cosmetics players can enjoy.
- Kicking off the event, a new game mode titled Jeff’s Winter Splash Festive will allow players to play and compete as the adorable landshark.
- The turf war game, which will allow players to team up in the 4×4 gamemode that will require them to cover the majority of the map in their team's color.
- For those that have played Nintendo’s Splatoon series, this game mode looks to be very similar to that.
- In addition to the new game mode, a new event called Gallery Card: 2024 Winter Celebration will invite players to complete tasks that will unlock limited time items. These include Jeff the Land Shark’s Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, nameplate, spray and more!
- Other characters will also have holiday costumes, including Groot and Rocket Racoon.
- Check out the full preview of Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration below:
- Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play online multiplayer game available on major gaming consoles and PC.
