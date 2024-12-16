“Marvel Rivals” Unveils New Winter Celebration Seasonal Event

The festivities are set to begin on December 20th.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The recently released Marvel Rivals video game has teased their upcoming Winter Celebration event on YouTube, highlighting new cosmetics and a new game mode.

What’s Happening:

  • A new seasonal event is coming to Marvel Rivals on December 20th.
  • Announced on YouTube, the new Winter Celebration ushers in new activities and cosmetics players can enjoy.
  • Kicking off the event, a new game mode titled Jeff’s Winter Splash Festive will allow players to play and compete as the adorable landshark.
  • The turf war game, which will allow players to team up in the 4×4 gamemode that will require them to cover the majority of the map in their team's color.

  • For those that have played Nintendo’s Splatoon series, this game mode looks to be very similar to that.
  • In addition to the new game mode, a new event called Gallery Card: 2024 Winter Celebration will invite players to complete tasks that will unlock limited time items. These include Jeff the Land Shark’s Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, nameplate, spray and more!
  • Other characters will also have holiday costumes, including Groot and Rocket Racoon.

  • Check out the full preview of Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration below:

  • Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play online multiplayer game available on major gaming consoles and PC.

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber