“Marvel Rivals” Unveils New Winter Celebration Seasonal Event

The festivities are set to begin on December 20th.

The recently released Marvel Rivals video game has teased their upcoming Winter Celebration event on YouTube, highlighting new cosmetics and a new game mode.

What’s Happening:

A new seasonal event is coming to Marvel Rivals on December 20th.

on December 20th. Announced on YouTube

Kicking off the event, a new game mode titled Jeff’s Winter Splash Festive will allow players to play and compete as the adorable landshark.

The turf war game, which will allow players to team up in the 4×4 gamemode that will require them to cover the majority of the map in their team's color.

For those that have played Nintendo’s Splatoon series, this game mode looks to be very similar to that.

series, this game mode looks to be very similar to that. In addition to the new game mode, a new event called Gallery Card: 2024 Winter Celebration will invite players to complete tasks that will unlock limited time items. These include Jeff the Land Shark’s Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, nameplate, spray and more!

Other characters will also have holiday costumes, including Groot and Rocket Racoon.

Check out the full preview of Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration below:

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play online multiplayer game available on major gaming consoles and PC.

Read More Marvel: