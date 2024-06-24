Photos: Matterhorn 65th Anniversary Abominable Snowman Mug Available at Disneyland Resort’s Trader Sam’s

Last week, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel released the new Matterhorn 65th Anniversary Abominable Snowman collectible ceramic mug in honor of six and a half decades of the beloved Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction at Disneyland. And when I visited the location yesterday evening, I was thrilled to discover that the mug had not yet sold out.

A pleasant surprise to me about the mug is that it comes in a very cool box decorated with iconography from the Matterhorn and the Abominable Snowman (or Yeti) named Harold who inhabits it at the Happiest Place On Earth. There’s a Yeti footprint, a silhouette of the creature peering in through a cave on the mountain, and the Wells expedition cart that was added to the attraction in honor of the late Disney executive Frank G. Wells.

The mug itself is beautifully designed in blue and white hues (in addition to those famous red eyes), with “65th Anniversary” emblazoned across its back. Its underside is inscribed with “Disney Artist Showcase” and the Trader Sam’s logo. The artist’s name is Doug P'Gosh, and according to his official website, he creates “personal art related to the sub-cultures and the hobbies that he loves: all things tiki, classic midnight monster movies, tattoo art, hot rods, and much, much more.” The eye-catching sculpture of Harold himself is depicted growling menacingly as he overlooks the bobsled tracks, and the Wells Expedition debris appears again on the back of the mug.

With purchase of the mug, guests receive a coconut-sprinkled Dole Whip float in another special collectible plastic cup, this time with the Matterhorn logo across its side. A wooden stirrer also celebrates the attraction’s 65th anniversary.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is open daily at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. For additional information be sure to visit Disneyland’s official website.