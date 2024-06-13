Trader Sam’s To Celebrate 65 Years Of Matterhorn Bobsleds With Special Mug

To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the classic (and one of the first!) Disneyland E-Ticket attractions, a new Matterhorn tiki mug is on its way to Disneyland Hotel!

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds

The Matterhorn 65th Anniversary Abominable Snowman Mug will be available via mobile order only on June 20th on the Disneyland App through the Trader Sam’s Mug Release listing.

The mug primarily takes the shape of the mountain’s legendary Abominable Snowman, affectionately named Harold, who has been part of the attraction since 1978.

On the back side, you’ll also see a portion of the horde scene (as you see early on in the attraction), complete with the Wells Expedition box that was added to the attraction in 1994 as a tribute Disney’s president and chief operating officer (1984-1994), Frank Wells, who died tragically in a helicopter crash. Wells had the goal of climbing the Seven Summits — the highest mountain on each continent. He was able to complete six of the seven before his passing.

The mug will come with a Coconut-Pineapple DOLE Whip and the artist behind the mug, Doug P’Gosh, will be available for signings too – from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST on June 20th

Mobile order for the mug will start as early as 6 a.m. PST on June 20, with the arrival window for designated pickup is between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST

The mug will be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel on June 21st

A Limit two per order will be implemented, while supplies last