Trader Sam’s To Celebrate 65 Years Of Matterhorn Bobsleds With Special Mug

To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the classic (and one of the first!) Disneyland E-Ticket attractions, a new Matterhorn tiki mug is on its way to Disneyland Hotel!
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds, one of the first E-Ticket experiences ever at Disneyland, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel is introducing a celebratory Tiki Mug.
- The Matterhorn 65th Anniversary Abominable Snowman Mug will be available via mobile order only on June 20th on the Disneyland App through the Trader Sam’s Mug Release listing.
- The mug primarily takes the shape of the mountain’s legendary Abominable Snowman, affectionately named Harold, who has been part of the attraction since 1978.
- On the back side, you’ll also see a portion of the horde scene (as you see early on in the attraction), complete with the Wells Expedition box that was added to the attraction in 1994 as a tribute Disney’s president and chief operating officer (1984-1994), Frank Wells, who died tragically in a helicopter crash. Wells had the goal of climbing the Seven Summits — the highest mountain on each continent. He was able to complete six of the seven before his passing.
- The mug will come with a Coconut-Pineapple DOLE Whip and the artist behind the mug, Doug P’Gosh, will be available for signings too – from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST on June 20th
- Mobile order for the mug will start as early as 6 a.m. PST on June 20, with the arrival window for designated pickup is between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST
- The mug will be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel on June 21st
- A Limit two per order will be implemented, while supplies last
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com