Get A Sneak Peek Of New Character Costumes This Holiday Season at Disneyland Resort

It’s Halfway to the Holidays for the Disney Parks, and Disneyland Resort is getting in on the fun by showing off a sneak peek at the new costumes that Mickey, Minnie and all their friends will be wearing this festive time of year at their parks.

What’s Happening:

The holiday season will kick off November 15th at Disneyland Resort, bringing favorite traditions like the Disney Festival of Holidays to Disney California Adventure

To celebrate Halfway to the Holidays this year, the Disneyland Resort has shared a sneak preview of the new wintertime attire that Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will wear this season.

Mickey, Minnie and some of their friends will debut these charming new outfits in Disneyland park, reminiscent of traditions of writing heartfelt letters to friends, family or even Santa Claus during the holiday season. Featuring striped stockings, detailed embroidery and festive postal trims, these looks are perfect for this year’s festivities.

More details about other offerings for the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort are expected in the near future.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort allow guests to experience the most magical time of year with celebrations throughout the Disneyland Resort. Scheduled to return in November 15, 2024, Disney California Adventure is home to the Disney Festival of Holidays, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party, World of Color Mater’s Jingle Jamboree Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl

At Disneyland, guests can enjoy experiences like “ it’s a small world Haunted Mansion A Christmas Fantasy parade

If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort for the holiday season or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel