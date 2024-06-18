Registration Paused for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend Due to Technical Issues

Registration for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend began today, but unfortunately they had some technical issues requiring them to pause until further notice while they address the problem.
What's Happening:
- Today, registration opened for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend presented by Honda, taking place from January 30 through February 2, 2025.
- On the website, they had technical issues, which caused them to pause the process while they fixed the issue
- runDisney posted on social media saying, “Attention runDisney community: We apologize for the technical issues which have impacted general registration for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend presented by HONDA. Today's on-sale is paused while we work to address these issues. We commit to providing advance notice prior to activating new sales and strive to make the process as smooth as possible. Please check back soon for updates on a new registration date.”
