Registration Paused for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend Due to Technical Issues

Registration for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend began today, but unfortunately they had some technical issues requiring them to pause until further notice while they address the problem.

What's Happening:

Today, registration opened for the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend presented by Honda, taking place from January 30 through February 2, 2025.

On the website, they had technical issues, which caused them to pause the process while they fixed the issue

