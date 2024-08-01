runDisney Announces Springtime Surprise Weekend Themes

Themes and details have been released for runDisney’s 2025 Springtime Surprise Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- 2025’s Springtime Surprise Race Weekend is set to celebrate heroes with the announcement of the race themes.
- Hosted by Groot, the 5K will take runners on a galactic 3.1-mile adventure.
- Bless my soul, Hercules takes center stage for the 6.2 mile 10K race.
- Mrs. Incredible will stretch her way across the finish line as runners trek 10 miles across Walt Disney World property.
- Those who complete all three races will be ready to fist bump their achievements with a Baymax challenge medal.
- The weekend will also include Disney Heroes Yoga and Springtime Surprise Splash events to relax and celebrate.
- General Registration opens for the events on August 27th at 10AM ET, with Club runDisney Gold & Platinum Members Registration opening on August 20th.
