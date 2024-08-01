runDisney Announces Springtime Surprise Weekend Themes

Themes and details have been released for runDisney’s 2025 Springtime Surprise Weekend.

What’s Happening:

2025’s Springtime Surprise Race Weekend is set to celebrate heroes with the announcement of the race themes.

Hosted by Groot, the 5K will take runners on a galactic 3.1-mile adventure.

Bless my soul

Mrs. Incredible will stretch her way across the finish line as runners trek 10 miles across Walt Disney World

Those who complete all three races will be ready to fist bump their achievements with a Baymax challenge medal.

The weekend will also include Disney Heroes Yoga and Springtime Surprise Splash events to relax and celebrate.

General Registration opens

