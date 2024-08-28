Lace Up with Love: runDisney Announces New Virtual Love on the Run 14-Miler

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by getting your heart racing with a brand new virtual event from runDisney.

Lace Up:

Disney has announced runDisney Virtual Love on the Run 14-Miler

Taking place from February 1-28, 2025, participants will be able to lace up with love in three separate races. These include a 2-miler, 5-miler, and 7-miler.

The three races are themed to iconic Disney and Pixar duos, making this new runDisney event a perfect way to engage with friends and loved ones.

During the event period, participants will have access to digital tools that will allow them to create themed race bibs, mile markers and finishing certificates. Additionally, after finishing all three challenges, you’ll receive four festive medals, an embroidered blanket and a magnet to celebrate the achievement.

The 2-miler is themed with BFFs Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck. Celebrate girl-power and friendship in the first of three races.

Next up is the 5-miler, featuring WALL-E and EVE. Celebrate the adventures love brings with this second challenge.

Lastly, the 7-miler will be hosted by Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. Finish this third challenge by going “to infinity and beyond” with loved ones.

The event is not yet open for registration, but entry costs $187.00 per participant. Registration opens on September 17th, 2024 at 10 AM ET. You can find registration information here

Check out runDisney’s Instagram teaser for the event below:

